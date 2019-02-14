BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - To many, there's no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with chocolates.
Munson's Chocolates has been around for 73 years and is Connecticut's largest retail chocolate manufacturer.
Thursday morning, at its Bolton factory shop, people were there right as it opened.
They were able to choose from 200 different kinds of chocolates.
“I’m getting three boxes because I told my sister I was here and she said 'can you get me a box?' So I am getting her a box too," said Marissa Quinn of Coventry.
Munson's offers everything from Connecticut Wine Trail Truffles to chocolate-covered strawberries.
There's a reason people have been going to the business for generations.
All of Munson's chocolate is homemade.
For the strawberries, they're bought from local farmers markets.
There's also the company's own creation, brickle.
"Basically it's a brown sugar butter crunch," said Mike Fisher, chocolatier, Munson's Chocolate. "We top it with our milk chocolate, dry roasted almonds, milk chocolate and dark chocolate strings on top.”
Time and time again, the same kind of people shop at the same times every year.
"Truth be told, the lady shoppers tend to get in much earlier and they like to hand-pick out very specific chocolates for their valentine and the gentlemen, you know dashing in and they gravitate toward the heart box of chocolates," said Susan Munson, Munson's Chocolates.
Munson's has eight stores across the state.
