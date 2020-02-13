BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - Valentine's Day may be Friday, but Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the week for chocolate makers.
Munson's Chocolates in Bolton said it is ready to craft everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to valentine nonpareil pops to almond butter.
Karen Munson, the owner, said the business has been around for 74 years.
She said her biggest seller is always the heart boxes of assorted chocolates.
"Everyone is going to be looking for those last-minute, wrapped, ready-to-go, 'I need it, I want it, I have to get it now,'" Munson said. "That's going to be about the heart boxes."
Other items expected to be sold are chocolate turtles and dark chocolate butter crunch.
"Everyone has their favorite Munson's chocolate," Munson said.
She also expected that it would be mostly men heading to the store both Thursday and Friday.
"You're not going to see a lot of ladies in the store over the next couple of days," she said. "They're done. The ladies are the planners in advance."
For more on Munson's Chocolates, head to its website here.
