HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A mural honoring the late rapper Nipsey Hussle was vandalized over the weekend in Hartford.
The mural was painted at a skate park by a Grammy-nominated artist, Corey Pane.
He is known for giving back to the Los Angeles community.
A video circulated online showing a woman vandalizing the mural with graphic content.
Some people took the time to restore it after it happened.
Channel 3 spoke with Nipsey fans who believe the vandalism was uncalled for.
“It was just like disrespectful, period,” Taren Collier of Hartford said. “It was like, how could someone stoop that low and do something like that after what happened… what type of person he was and what he was doing for the community.”
Artist Corey Pane could not be reached for comment.
