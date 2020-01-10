WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – When it comes to getting the right amount of fruits and vegetables, a Waterbury elementary school is taking it a step further to teach their students about healthy eating habits.
A 25-foot-long mural, featuring the Duggan Elementary School mascot, the Duggan Drago, shows students that they should be incorporating healthy foods into their diets.
“It’s cool to see it all come together and see the kids get involved in it and just bring a little light into the city,” said David McDougall, artist.
David McDougall is a local artist who hand-painted the mural at the Waterbury school. It took him a few days, but he’s getting the kids involved with the painting too.
The kids are putting their handprints on the wall as a way to remember to eat healthy.
“We wanted to incorporate the children somehow and after all, it’s there and we are leaving it for them and have a part in them creating it,” said Abe Zimmerman of Food Corps.
Food Corps is a national organization devoted to ensuring children have healthy food choices in school. They’ve been a partner to Duggan Elementary School for six years.
“It’s part of culture in this building, the students learn about nutrition, calories, and exercise and it’s been what we are all about at Duggan School,” said Patricia Frageau, Duggan School Principal.
That has allowed kids to make good choices inside and outside the classroom.
“I would encourage any other schools if they’re interested to look into this, it’s been a great addition to my school,” Frageau said.
