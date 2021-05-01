HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a murder.
They said they were called to Grafton Street just before 12:50 a.m.
It came in as a "domestic incident."
When they arrived, they said they found a male victim who suffered multiple stab wounds.
The victim was brought to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead there.
They said a suspect was arrested.
The department's major crimes and crime scene division personnel are investigating.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.