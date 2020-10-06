WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A murder-suicide investigation led to a 'shelter in place' order at two Windham schools on Tuesday.
Police were called to a home on Gem Drive in Willimantic Tuesday afternoon for the report of an assault.
When officers arrived, it was discovered that a female was deceased inside the home.
Officers then believed a suspect was still inside the home.
After several attempts to communicate with the suspect, police sent a robot inside the area where the suspect was believed to be.
That's when the suspect was found deceased.
Police said this was an isolated incident.
The identifications of both the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.
Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation at the request of the Windham State's Attorney.
During the investigation on Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney Elementary School and Windham Middle School were ordered to 'shelter in place' due to the police presence. The Windham Early Childhood program was also included in this, as it is housed at the middle school.
About an hour later, the school district said dismissal would happen as usual.
