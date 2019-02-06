WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A social media post that included a reference to murder has led to an increased police presence at Wallingford schools.
According to police, the threat, which was posted to Snapchat on Tuesday afternoon, said "I'm going to murder someone."
The post included a map that circled three schools, including Lyman Hall High School, Dag Hammarskjöld Middle School and E.C. Stevens School.
The threat was not discovered until six hours after the original post, police said.
A parent of a Wallingford student reported it to them just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators said the threat was not directed at a specific person, group, business or school.
Officers said there's no way to track the threat, but they are investigating.
Superintendent Salvatore Menzo sent a letter to families on Wednesday morning.
Last evening the Wallingford Police Department were notified by a family of a concerning post on Snap Chat. The anonymous threat was posted at 1:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It contained a map including Stevens Elementary School, Dag Hammarskjöld Middle School, and Lyman Hall High School with the statement “I am going to murder someone.”
While we know this is very concerning, the Wallingford Police Department does not see this as a credible threat. However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be police presence at all three schools today. Again, the Wallingford Police Department does not believe there is an actual threat, but we do want to have the officers visible to provide a greater sense of security for students and staff.
I do also want to bring to the attention of Lyman Hall High School parents that the phones at the school are partially working this morning. Calls can be made out from the school; however, calls cannot be received at this time into the school. In the meantime, if you have the need to communicate information to Lyman Hall High School please send an email or call 203-949-6500.
As always, I appreciate the support of the Wallingford Police Department. I also want to continue to encourage parents to speak with their children about such posts. The district has and will always to take these threats seriously. We also will continue to discipline those found responsible to the highest extent we can.
Thank you for your support.
