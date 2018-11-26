EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a young man murdered nearly 25 years ago speaks out for the first time, after the attorney convicted and sentenced in the case is released from prison.
Disbarred attorney Haiman Clein was recently released from state prison to a half-way house in Groton. Now 77-years-old, he served 22 years out of 35 charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
“I remember getting woken up in the middle of the night with police knocking on our door,” said William Clinton.
Now 34-years-old, William Clinton was just 9 when his big brother Anson also known as “Buzz” was shot 5 times and run over in East Lyme in March of 1994.
He was killed by a hit man prosecutors say was hired by say brook attorney, Clein.
Clein, according to the state, was having an affair with an associate attorney Beth Carpenter, who was also convicted of murder and is serving time in the state prison in Niantic.
But on October 1st, Clein was released to a halfway house and could be on the street next March after serving 22 of his 35-year sentence, 10 years off for good behavior.
“Did a great job informing the family and letting us know that he was going to be let out,” said Clinton.
Carpenter’s sister Kim was married to Buzz and they had a daughter, Rebecca, who Carpenter claimed was being abused by Buzz and wanted him dead.
She asked Clein to hire a hitman.
“I do get to see Rebecca which is the one they killed my brother over,” said Clinton.
After 8 documentaries and two books on the case, Clinton said it’s time to move on.
“25 years later? Its things that so many families were destroyed by this I’m hoping the families can start to recover and refocus on what they need to do to stay together and united as a family,” Clinton said.
As for Carpenter, she was sentenced to life in prison and remains incarcerated in Niantic.
Also serving 45 years for the contracted shooting is Mark Despres, a drug dealer and a client of Clein’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.