WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - Connecticut's junior senator is calling on the House of Representatives to begin an impeachment inquiry.
Sen. Chris Murphy said he has been expressing concerns to colleagues that President Donald Trump was using his position pressure a foreign country to influence the 2020 election.
In addition to an inquiry from the House, he said lawmakers should take steps to assure that a pending whistleblower complaint be presented to Congress in full.
"In May, I first raised for my colleagues my grave concern that President Donald Trump was using the massive power of his office to demand that a foreign power dig up or manufacture damaging information about one of the president’s election opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden," Murphy said in a statement released on Tuesday. "In the last several days, it has come to light that President Trump in fact personally lobbied the President of Ukraine to begin a politically-motivated investigation of Vice President Biden in service of his own 2020 reelection campaign."
Murphy said an investigation must take place into the full extent of the Trump administration's demands to the Ukrainian government.
According to a report broadcasted by CBS News on Tuesday morning, Trump delayed paying out nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine a week before he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The phone conversation happened in July.
Trump admitted that he spoke with Zelensky about Biden and Biden's son, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.
Trump called the conversation "totally appropriate" and denied any wrongdoing.
The call is the subject of the whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community, CBS News reported.
Democrats voiced suspicions that Trump threatened to withhold the money at the same time he urged Ukraine's new president to investigate the Bidens.
There has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.
Murphy called Trump's actions an "intolerable abuse of power and totally anathema to the rule of law."
"If we allow President Trump to get away with trading our influence abroad in order to advance his political interests, our nation’s standing in the world will suffer irreparable damage and the health of our democracy at home will suffer a potentially mortal blow," he said.
