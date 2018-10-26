ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The only Connecticut U.S. Senate debate was held Friday afternoon at Channel 3's Rocky Hill studio.
Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy debated Republican Matt Corey on Friday afternoon.
Corey is a local businessman who's been trying to get a debate in the books since he launched his campaign.
Murphy has held his seat in the Senate since 2013.
Friday’s debate was the only Connecticut U.S. Senate debate ahead of the elections.
Corey is from Manchester and is against tolls, supports armed school resource officers, and believes in the current president and his administration.
“I’ll probably give him an ‘A.’ I’ll give him an ‘A+’ once I’m down there,” Corey said.
Murphy supports tolls for commercial trucks, believes each school should decide on armed guards, and said he’ll work with President Donald Trump when he’s right and fight him when he’s wrong.
“I don’t really give letter grades, I think he’s been a disaster for this state and I think he’ll be a disaster for this state moving forward,” Murphy said.
Right now, the Republicans hold the majority in the U.S. Senate by four seats.
Channel 3 found voters on Friday, who support Corey, simply because of his party affiliation.
“I only support Republicans in this race. I would absolutely vote for Matt Corey,” said Amanda Nocera, of Avon.
It was that same story for Democratic voters who support Senator Murphy.
“I like the Democratic party, I always vote Democrat,” said Yvonne Edwards, of Bloomfield.
Some are still waiting to do more homework on the candidates before Nov. 6.
“I usually vote based on the person not based on the party,” said Doreen Szollosi, of Ledyard.
“I look at what they stand for, I look at what I stand for and see which one matches up more,” said Mike Gurino, of East Hampton.
The debate will air in its entirety on Channel 3 on Face the State at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.