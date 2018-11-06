HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy is being challenged by a Republican businessman.

Matthew Corey is looking to unseat Murphy, who's held the position as Connecticut's junior senator since 2013.

Corey said he's against tolls, supports armed school resource officers and believes in President Donald Trump and his administration.

Murphy supports tolls for commercial trucks, believes each school should decide on armed guards and said he'll work with Trump when he's right but fight him when he's wrong.

See Channel 3's Oct. 26 debate between Corey and Murphy here.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Election Day 2018

