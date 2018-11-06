HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy is being challenged by a Republican businessman.
Matthew Corey is looking to unseat Murphy, who's held the position as Connecticut's junior senator since 2013.
Corey said he's against tolls, supports armed school resource officers and believes in President Donald Trump and his administration.
Murphy supports tolls for commercial trucks, believes each school should decide on armed guards and said he'll work with Trump when he's right but fight him when he's wrong.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
Voting was steady for Middletown voting districts 4 and 5.
People lined up outside of Hartford's 5th voting district on Tuesday morning.
Voters cast ballots at the Hartford Seminary on Tuesday.
Polls opened in Rocky Hill, and the rest of the state, at 6 a.m.
A steady stream of voters in Rocky Hill.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel voted in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
