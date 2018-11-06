HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just after the polls closed in CT, the Associated Press announced that Senator Chris Murphy was re-elected for a second term to the U.S. Senate.
Murphy was being challenged by a Republican businessman.
Matthew Corey was looking to unseat Murphy, who's held the position as Connecticut's junior senator since 2013.
Murphy supports tolls for commercial trucks, believes each school should decide on armed guards and said he'll work with Trump when he's right but fight him when he's wrong.
Corey had said he's against tolls, supports armed school resource officers and believes in President Donald Trump and his administration.
Dozens were waiting in line as of 7 p.m. waiting to register in person to vote in New Haven. (WFSB)
Voting was steady for Middletown voting districts 4 and 5.
Lines were reported in East Lyme on Tuesday morning.
People lined up outside of Hartford's 5th voting district on Tuesday morning.
Voters cast ballots at the Hartford Seminary on Tuesday.
Polls opened in Rocky Hill, and the rest of the state, at 6 a.m.
A steady stream of voters in Rocky Hill.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel voted in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
