WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's junior senator planned a news conference in Windsor Locks following a briefing from air traffic controllers.
Sen. Chris Murphy said air traffic controllers and other federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown will join him at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.
The news conference is slated for 12:45 p.m.
Murphy said he'll talk about the potential security risk and travel delays if the workers are forced to continue working unpaid.
He said he'll also call on President Donald Trump to reopen the government.
The government has been partially closed since Dec. 22.
Roughly 800,000 federal workers have been impacted.
The main issue is funding approval for a $5.7 billion border security wall proposed by Trump.
