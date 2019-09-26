WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Andre Archambault owns a lot of collectibles.
"This one is Lincoln’s assassination on the day he was shot," Archambault said.
But this statue of Charles Lindbergh, that was passed down from his relatives had some sentimental value.
"The statue is a cute little thing, not worth a lot of money, but it was worth the opportunity to give it to the museum in honor of the people in my family who were in the service," Archambault said Thursday.
Andre says he turned down private offers, instead, opting to keep it local and showcase it for a wider audience at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks.
"They seemed to be very interested in it and they were doing an exhibit on Charles Lindbergh and they had one of the wings of his plane, so I said I’ll donate it to you folks," Archambault said.
But two years passed, and no exhibit.
"Nothing happened, that’s when I reached out to them again," he said.
This letter he got back a few weeks ago stunned him.
They either lost it or sold it.
Andre reached out to us and we talked with museum director Deborah Reed who says the miscommunication came from the previous director who indicated the statue may be used in a future exhibit even though there were no concrete plans for one. She’s adamant, saying:
“the item was not sold, but has not been located within the museum, and the staff is continuing a top-to-bottom search. The letter should have emphasized better that this sale would have been against NEAM’s policy. Not emphasizing that point was an oversight on our part and caused undue concern to the donor.”
Andre is beginning to accept this statue will likely not be found and offers a word of caution to other potential donors.
"Make sure when you give it to somebody that they’re actually going to do something with it in a positive way," Archambault said.
The museum went on to say that when items are donated, legally, they can do anything they want with it, but say they abide with ethical and moral concerns. Items are rarely sold and if they are, it goes through a very detailed process.
