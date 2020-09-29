NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Music lovers around the state are looking forward to next week and so are those whose businesses depend on the live shows.
October 8 is when indoor venues can finally open under the state’s Phase 3 reopening planning.
There are plenty of places in New Haven where you can take in some live music, so this is good news for those venues that have been closed for months.
But even with the reopening, it might take a little while before people can see the shows they’ve been waiting for.
Shut down for six months, the crew at New Haven’s Café 9 are cleaning up and getting ready to reopen.
“We’re going to try to follow what’s going on with the guidelines and eventually when we get to a safe point, be able to incorporate live performance back into Café 9, but right now, I don’t think it would be safe for us to do,” said Paul Mayer, Café 9.
Governor Ned Lamont announced that on October 8, the larger music venues can reopen under the state’s phase three reopening. It will be limited to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity and concert goers will have to socially distance themselves.
Everyone will still need to wear masks.
“We bring people in from other parts of the state, other surrounding towns, and I think we’re an important aspect of the local economy,” Mayer said.
For month, the marque on the College Street Music Hall said, “See You Soon” and now it’s getting closer to that day. Its website lists a show for January and others for later this spring.
It’s the same for the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford where tickers are on sale for a concert in late November.
Music lovers and these venues aren’t the only ones looking forward to live shows returning.
For 50 years, George Koutroumanis and his family have operated Yorkside Pizza in downtown New Haven. He says business is down with the pandemic, but if music venues like Toad’s Place opened back up, it could help.
“Toad’s does bring a lot of people in, different bands, it cannot do any harm, it would only do good,” Koutroumanis said.
As for Café 9, while they’ve been getting calls from fans wanting to know when the music will be back, they’re not going to rush it. For now, the plan is to team up with nearby restaurants and open as a café setting with 25 seats inside and 10 tables outside.
“We’re going to provide a menu from Firehouse 12, have a drink and table service inside and out, open two days a week to get started, and see how that goes,” Mayer said.
For more information on the Phase 3 reopening, click here.
