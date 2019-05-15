SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in Southington Wednesday afternoon.
The Southington Fire Department said the fire was at a home located at 270 Copper Ridge.
Multiple mutual aid was requested to the scene.
There is no word on if any injuries were reported.
