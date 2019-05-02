ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who claimed to be an "escort" demanded money from a person at a home an Enfield.
According to police, the woman walked into the home in the southeastern part of town and demanded $500 for escort services that were requested.
However, the person home at the time did not order such services, police said.
The resident described the woman as being in her mid-30s and having bleach blond hair with a distinctive mole on her cheekbone.
Police said the woman left the house and got into the passenger side of a newer model Mitsubishi SUV. The vehicle had a luggage rack on top and no registration plates.
Police asked anyone who may experience a similar situation to give them a call.
