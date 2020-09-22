MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – The state’s largest tourist attraction has been struggling to keep its head above water.
Mystic Aquarium has lost a lot of visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic and they were getting buried in debt, but help is on the way.
Like many places, Mystic Aquarium had to close for months because of COVID-19. Now, they’re only open at 50 percent capacity.
They’re getting an economic boost from private donors and the state.
“Just seeing the animals, seeing how well they are taken care of, just being out in nature,” said Jane Mcclaughlin.
The coronavirus created difficult times. Unlike businesses and other tourist attractions, Mystic Aquarium couldn’t just shut down. They had to have staff there to take care of the more than 5,000 animals.
It cost more than $1 million every month to feed the animals.
“We are delighted to be able to announce today a $31.5 million restructure of Mystic Aquarium that allows us to not only survive during this terrible pandemic, but to thrive,” said Steve Cohen, President of Mystic Aquarium.
Mystic will be able to eliminate $14.5 million in debit with $10 million in generous donations and a $7 million state loan.
“We stepped up and said we are going to provide a loan, it’s a loan over 20 years. You don’t have to pay any interested in the near because everybody’s going to get back on their feet,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
Tourism is a big industry. The aquarium alone employs 200 people and normally sees 800,000 visitors.
“It’s incredibly important, when you think about living on the shoreline, and all of the creatures that the aquarium helped,” said Tiffany Suski.
Tiffany Suski decided to buy a membership on Tuesday.
There are plenty of other attractions that also need help. Lamont says they’ve already heard from a couple and they’re ready to see what they can do to keep tourism thriving.
