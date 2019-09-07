NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Police arrested a man from Mystic for allegedly striking a police car during a traffic stop.
Police arrested 22-year-old Jevane Watson during a traffic stop on Laurel Hill Rd. when police said Watson took off as an officer approached his car.
Watson struck a police car that was coming to assist in the traffic stop, police said.
Watson got into a separate crash and was later arrested.
He was held on a $200,000 bond.
