MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – A man from Mystic was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a juvenile in New York City.
On Thursday, police received a report regarding a man making a threatening comment on the internet.
It was determined that Trevor Spring has posted a comment online about killing the African American juvenile in Harlem who is associated with the murder of a college student.
Police said Spring made the comment while in the Mystic area.
Official determined that Spring does not have any weapons or access to weapons. He told police he had no intent to go to New York and harm anyone.
Spring turned himself in to police and was charged with second-degree threatening.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.