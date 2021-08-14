Mystic Outdoor Arts Festival

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB)— This weekend is the 63rd Annual Mystic Outdoor Art Festival.
This free art festival is from 10a.m.- 6p.m.
Over 200 artists from across the nation will showcase their art to be admired by thousands of people passing through.
This event is presented by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and its considered one of the oldest of its kind in the Northeast region.
Crafts like oils, watercolors, photographs, sculptures, woodwork, and jewelry will be at the festival.
There will also be performances to enjoy.
More information click here
