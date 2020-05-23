MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - As early as Sunday, Mystic Pizza will offer outdoor seating.
With social distance, it will have four tables out on the sidewalk.
What makes this unique, is the state Department of Transportation issued this permit, because the sidewalk runs along Route 1, a state highway.
This is the first restaurant to be approved for this type of permit.
Recently, the governor signed an executive order to relax local zoning rules.
Had it not rained Saturday, people would be eating outside, especially since it's the start of Memorial Day weekend and its location in downtown Mystic.
If you've been on Main Street, you know the sidewalk area can be tight.
The tables sit two people, so we asked how the restaurant will maintain social distance especially with people walking by.
"People are going to talk. People are not going to wear their mask. We just politely say, ‘Hey, can you please wear a mask? Can you please keep social distance'," said Steven Zelepos with Mystic Pizza.
That will be critical to keeping people safe.
To give you an idea of the slow start this Memorial Day weekend: last year, Mystic Pizza cranked out about 800 pizzas a day. Saturday, it's done more than 100 so far.
