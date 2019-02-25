SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - The NAACP is demanding action over a perceived "blackface" incident involving Simsbury students.
The incident came to light at the beginning of this month.
The Greater Hartford NAACP called on residents to attend a Simsbury Board of Education meeting to voice their concerns about what happened.
“The Simsbury Board of Education needs to understand that this incident has repercussions beyond the town,” said Maxien Robinson-Lewin, Greater Hartford NAACP. “The action – or inaction – of the district following the unconscionable actions of these students is unacceptable. We know there is strength in numbers, so we plan to show our strength at [Tuesday's] meeting.”
The principal of Simsbury High School issued a letter earlier this month to parents addressing a video circulating through the student body of two female students donning a perceived “blackface.”
Principal Andrew O’Brien said two underclassmen girls were “playing with makeup” with two boys at home until their faces were covered in a layer of dark makeup.
O’Brien said the girls filmed a video of themselves in the makeup and posted it online.
Shortly after the post was made, O’Brien said the girls consulted with a parent after receiving feedback that the images were perceived as “blackface.”
O’Brien said the girls issued an apology for their actions and were disciplined accordingly.
“Simsbury High School has been committed to promoting an awareness and appreciation of diversity, and we will continue to benefit from educational programming and activities coordinated by our Diversity Committee which is comprised of students and staff members,” O’Brien wrote.
Counselors were assigned to the school for staff and students, said O’Brien.
However, the NAACP argues more should have been done.
The Board of Education meeting is happening at the Simsbury High School amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
