This noose was found at the Windsor site back in April

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Another rope tied like a noose was found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor.

The Greater Hartford NAACP confirmed the eighth noose was found on Wednesday.

It also said the site was shut down today.

This comes after security was beefed up at the site last week.

In the past month, seven ropes tied like nooses have been discovered at the company’s new warehouse. Wednesday's made it eight.

Construction workers have been finding them, and police are treating it as a hate crime.

The construction company and Amazon are also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to finding the person responsible.

The Greater Hartford NAACP is planning a news conference at the site on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

