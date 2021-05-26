WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Another rope tied like a noose was found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor.
The Greater Hartford NAACP confirmed the eighth noose was found on Wednesday.
It also said the site was shut down today.
This comes after security was beefed up at the site last week.
Security has been beefed up at Amazon’s construction site in Windsor.
In the past month, seven ropes tied like nooses have been discovered at the company’s new warehouse. Wednesday's made it eight.
The Greater Hartford NAACP continues to push for something to be done after ropes tied like nooses were found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor.
Construction workers have been finding them, and police are treating it as a hate crime.
The construction company and Amazon are also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to finding the person responsible.
The Greater Hartford NAACP is planning a news conference at the site on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.