WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – While plenty of states are starting to see surges, Connecticut’s coronavirus numbers are good, and the goal is to keep them that way.
A new public service announcement is targeting Connecticut’s hardest hit communities.
The NAACP is teaming up with CVS along with a well-known singer and rapper to get its message out there to mask up and get tested.
Michael Bivins rose to fame in the 80s and 90s singing and rapping with the musical groups “New Edition” and “Bell Biv Devoe.” Now, he’s teaming up alongside the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and CVS for a campaign to get more minorities tested for COVID-19.
“Who’s out of Boston area, but now lives in CT, he’s off of tour right now and he asked the NAACP, “listen, I’m standing still, use my celebrity status to make people aware of what’s going on,’” Said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP.
Scot X. Esdaile is the state president of the Connecticut NAACP says this is part of a big push.
“We’re not going to leave one stone unturned. Having a huge social media campaign, going to put lawn signs out, put this information everywhere throughout the Black community, letting them know there’s free testing available,” Esdaile said.
While Connecticut is staying on top when it comes to combating COVID-10, he doesn’t want people to let their guard down, especially in the Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
“The Black community has been hit very, very hard with COVID-19,” Esdaile said.
In CT, when it comes to coronavirus cases broken down by race, 1.7 percent of Black and 1.6 percent of Hispanic people are infected, compared to just 0.7 percent for those who are white.
So, Esdaile is hoping the public service announcement will drive home the important of not just protecting yourself, but others too.
“If you don’t have insurance, if you’re unemployed, don’t think that you can’t get the free testing. Don’t put your family in harm’s way. Get yourself right, get yourself in a situation where you know if you’re negative or positive,” Esdaile said.
You can go to cvs.com to sign up for a test. There are plenty of locations and other healthcare professionals around the state offering testing as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.