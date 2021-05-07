WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -The NAACP and Windsor town officials are releasing new information on the investigation at an Amazon fulfillment center.
Ropes that were tied into nooses were found at the jobsite last week.
Officials say evidence is now at the state crime lab and that the FBI is aware of what happened, but they are not joining the investigation.
On Friday, members from the NAACP and the Town of Windsor gathered at the center, calling on Amazon to join the conversation. They say they’re worried for Amazon employees and they want the company to do more to make sure their workers are safe.
Last Tuesday, a noose was found at the facility. Then on Thursday, five more similar ropes were also found.
RC Andersen is the general contractor at the job site, and they are offering a $5,000 reward to find the person responsible.
Many are now calling for Amazon to do more to find the person and make sure their employees are safe.
“You came to us and you wanted to come into our town. We asked you many questions and we shared with you what this community stood for. We are diverse. We understand that we may still have work to do, but you will not come here, allow this type of behavior, and we not hold you accountable,” said Nuchette Black Burke, Windsor Town Council.
An Amazon employee said last week there has been outreach from managers at the Amazon job site, but officials are hoping Amazon does more the ensure this doesn’t happen again.
