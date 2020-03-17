NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A number of businesses were directed to close due to the coronavirus.
A small nail salon in Norwich took it upon itself to close for several weeks.
The owners of the Vernal Nail Salon on Salem Turnpike closed on Monday for the next two, maybe three, weeks.
Julie and Robert Tang told Channel 3 that it's going to cost them a loss of business and money. However, they said the health of their employees and customers are more important.
“We want to make sure everybody just stay home a week," Robert Tang said. “I need them, protect them, protect my employees."
The spa serves more than 2,500 customers.
