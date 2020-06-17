ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Along with gyms and indoor dining, nail salons are also part of the Phase 2 reopening on Wednesday.
Nail salons looks very different from the last time they were open.
Customers used to be able to walk into the nail salons and get service, but now walk-ins aren’t welcome.
Nail salons are by appointment only so they can control how many people are in the salon at one time.
But that’s not the only change.
Noble Nails in Rocky Hill is making their customers take their temperatures before getting their nails done. Then the customers have to spray their hands with sanitizer, put on plastic gloves, and sign a CVODI-19 Protection Form. The form protects the business and their employees from getting sued if a client were to contract the virus.
Noble Nails opened its doors for the first time since March on Wednesday and customers are excited to get back.
“I’m so happy. When I found out everything would be moved to the 17th, I called Christine and made an appointment so I can come the first day. I’m very excited to be here,” said Kaila DeFalco.
Due to their size, Noble Nails can’t have more than six customers at a time. Manicure tables and pedicure seats are six feet apart and there is Plexiglass around the station.
Some other big changes are customers must wear a face mask, no walk-ins are accepted, and customers must show up on time.
Customers must also be along as the waiting area is closed.
For many, they say it’s necessary.
“I feel very safe here even though we have all this stuff. I’m happy they’re open again,” Carla Hankara said.
A lot of the nail salons are booking up fast, so customers are recommended to book appointments soon.
