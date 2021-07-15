WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A naked homeless man faces charges for breaking into a home in Wallingford Thursday morning, according to police.
Ian Wigget, 41, was arrested after officers cornered him in a home on North Turnpike Road.
Police said they closed a portion of North Turnpike Road just before 9 a.m. out of an abundance of caution while they secured the scene.
A homeowner reported coming home and finding a man inside the house, in the nude. The homeowner quickly left and called police.
The suspect got inside by breaking a window, police said.
Officers said they took control of the scene and isolated the suspect inside. They assumed the man was Wigget before identifying him due to a previously related incident.
They tried to call him on a listed phone number, and also use a loudspeaker, to make contact.
Police eventually decided to go inside the home to apprehend him.
They found Wigget and arrested him without incident.
Wigget was charged with second-degree burglary, interfering with an officer and second-degree criminal mischief.
His bond was set at $10,000 and he was given a court date of Aug. 10 in Meriden.
