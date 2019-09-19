(WFSB) – The investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos will take center stage on Doctor Oz Thursday.
As part of his true crimes report, Dr. Mehmet Oz will be speaking with legal journalist Nancy Grace, the spokesperson for the family of Jennifer Dulos and other people who knew her and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos well.
It’s been more than three months since Jennifer went missing.
The story has generated interest both in Connecticut and around the world.
Oz said he'll look at the emotional toll Jennifer Dulos' disappearance has had on the people closest to her family.
He said he spoke with the spokesperson for her family, whom believe Fotis Dulos knows much more than he’s letting on.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested twice in connection to her disappearance. However, they face hindering prosecution and a couple of counts of tampering with evidence charges.
Grace will weigh in on the case.
"So you put in the money, the divorce, the children and it's part of a controlling behavior," Grace said. "He could have the affairs and the flings, but then when she filed for divorce. And you know what? She told a judge at the time of the divorce, I’m afraid that he’ll kill me."
“He owes her parents $1.2 million dollars. His construction company wasn’t all that apparently," Grace said.
The report will also look at the various theories Fotis Dulos' attorney put forth regarding where Jennifer Dulos might be, which included that they think she is still alive. They’ve also asserted that she wrote a “Gone Girl” type novel and that is now living out that life.
Dr. Oz airs at 3 p.m. on Channel 3.
