Nancy Rossi wins West Haven mayoral recount

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Incumbent Nancy Rossi has won the recount.
The West Haven Mayor beat her challenger, Barry Lee Cohen, by just 32 votes.
The original count had Rossi claiming victory by 29 votes.
The recount started at 9 this morning and ended after 5.
It was a long day of counting. Mayor Rossi gained a few votes in the recount, so did her republican challenger.
The decision to have a recount came election night when Rossi was up by only 24 votes.
Mayor Rossi and Barry Cohen have been here pretty much all day waiting for these results.
This is what they had to say when the final count came down.
Mayor Nancy Rossi said, “I feel relieved. It shows the voters that other than a minimal change the voting was correct. The recording was correct and that’s very, very important.”
Barry Cohen stated, “This mayor should resign this mayor should step aside because we all know this is going to get worse, we have already seen the Office of Policy and Management audit and ongoing FBI investigations.”
West Haven has been at the center of a scandal which has overshadowed this race. Just days before the election city aide and state representative, Michael Dimassa, was arrested by the feds.
He’s accused of stealing more than $600,000 of pandemic relief money and just this past week another city employee who is also Dimassa’s business partner was taken into custody.
This was a close race, and the Mayor knows this scandal cost her some votes.
Republican challenger Barry Cohen said no matter what the outcome, the mayor should resign.
She has no plans to do that.
The state is now doing a forensic audit to determine what happened. Rossi plans to have more oversight going forward.
And on a further note, Cohen is claiming there were problems with the absentee ballots and they are planning a legal challenge.
