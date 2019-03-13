HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state announced on Wednesday that all hospital emergency departments will have naloxone, also known as Narcan, available to be given to patients and loved ones upon discharge.
The state’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), with assistance from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), and Connecticut Hospital Association said this was made possible through a federal grant.
Narcan is a life-saving medication used in to help those who may be overdosing on an opioid.
“Naloxone has saved countless lives not only in our state, but across the country,” said DMHAS Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon. “Getting this life-saving medication into the hands of those most at risk for an opioid overdose is crucial to not only reducing the number of fatal overdoses, but giving individuals another chance so they may begin treatment for opioid use disorder and start their path of recovery.”
The medication will be given to emergency departments at no cost, and is only to be used for distribution upon discharge.
DMHAS allocated about $400,000 in federal funding over the next two years to supply the hospitals with Narcan.
Nearly 6,000 doses of naloxone have been ordered and are being delivered.
The funding was provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through the State Opioid Response Grant.
“We know there’s no one solution to the opioid crisis, and naloxone is just one part of the bigger picture,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “Emergency departments are places where patients may be in critical need of naloxone. It can save patient lives, and ensure that patients are able to enter treatment programs. We’re proud of the work we’ve done with our partners and sister agencies to make this possible.”
