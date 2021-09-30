Narcan kits made available to students at university wellness fair

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Reversing an opioid or heroin overdose at one state university is now going to be easier.
Narcan kits were handed out this week to students who wanted them at Southern Connecticut State University.
The kits were given out to students at a wellness fair.
It important to note, there’s no pending crisis on campus. Narcan was not administered by police or health officials during the last year, but if the need arises, it seems like the university wants students to be ready.
Narcan has the power to reverse an overdose and is responsible for saving lives.
“Obviously, it’s a huge problem. For the university to be able to reach out and save more lives, it’s great,” said Courtney Viglione, a senior at SCSU.
This was made possible under a grant from the CT Healthy Campus Initiative.
Southern had a wellness fair on campus Wednesday, and community health partners provided kits and training for any students who wanted them.
“I think it’s great just because it’s good for students to have that option in case anything happens. I think it’s a great option,” Viglione said.
Narcan can be administered through a nasal spray or a syringe. University officials did not know which method was given out and did not know the number of students who took a kit, but did say many students attended the fair.
