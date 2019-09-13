HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Investigators have arrested 11 men on various federal offenses related to the distribution of fentanyl and other narcotics in Hartford.
The investigation into gang-related drug distribution and associated violence in Hartford began in July.
On Friday, 9 people were arrested. Two others had already been previously arrested.
Those arrested, who are all facing numerous drug charges, include:
Pedro Alvarado, 43 of Hartford
Haneef Brooks, 40 of Hartford
Nathaniel DeJesus, 19 of Hartford
Brian Evans, 20 of Hartford
Jordan Maddox, 22 of Hartford
Joshua Jenkins, 26 of Hartford
Kendall Fair, 20 of Hartford
Trelique Ward, 20 of Hartford
Shaun Hawkins, 42 of Hartford
Christian Patterson, 19 of Hartford
McClendon Jones, 39 of Bloomfield
