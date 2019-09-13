HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Investigators have arrested 11 men on various federal offenses related to the distribution of fentanyl and other narcotics in Hartford.

The investigation into gang-related drug distribution and associated violence in Hartford began in July.

On Friday, 9 people were arrested. Two others had already been previously arrested.

Those arrested, who are all facing numerous drug charges, include:

Pedro Alvarado, 43 of Hartford

Haneef Brooks, 40 of Hartford

Nathaniel DeJesus, 19 of Hartford

Brian Evans, 20 of Hartford

Jordan Maddox, 22 of Hartford

Joshua Jenkins, 26 of Hartford

Kendall Fair, 20 of Hartford

Trelique Ward, 20 of Hartford

Shaun Hawkins, 42 of Hartford

Christian Patterson, 19 of Hartford

McClendon Jones, 39 of Bloomfield

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.