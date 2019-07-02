MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Tennessee is accused of burglarizing a church in Milford on Monday because he felt it was supporting LGBT.
Charles Yarbrough, 30, of Nashville, TN, faces hate crime, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief charges.
According to police, they responded to the Mary Taylor Church on Broad Street for a report of a possible burglary.
Investigators said they were able to develop a suspect relatively quickly.
Yarbrough told police that he entered the building and damaged the office door because he felt the pastor and the church as a whole were supporting and pushing "the LGBT agenda."
He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
