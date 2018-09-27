WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The man at the center of two death investigations is facing a judge on Thursday.

Nathan Carman will testify in a trial regarding his push to have his aunt removed from a special trust account.

Carman is the man whose mother disappeared while the two were on a fishing trip two years ago. Their boat sank and Nathan was rescued days later.

His mother, Linda Carman, still hasn't been found.

He hasn't been arrested for her 2016 disappearance near Rhode Island.

Nathan Carman has also been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of his 87-year-old grandfather John Chakalos.

Chakalos was shot to death in his Windsor home.

However, Nathan Carman was never charged in that case either.

The hearing lasted almost four hours.

Carman, who is representing himself, asked his aunt about money left to him by his grandfather.

Valerie Santilli was appointed as the trustee to some of the family's money.

Santilli, in court, never denied her nephew the money, but wants to make a responsible decision as to why she would just hand it over.

"It is my responsibility to know one, what is the money for? What other funds do you have? John set up this trust for a specific purpose for you individually based on your needs," said Santilli.

Carman is asking for $150,000.

At the last hearing, Carman asked the judge to remove his aunt as the family's trustee.

This year, his aunts filed a lawsuit accusing Carman of killing his mother and grandfather.

Chakalos left behind a $29 million estate.

"I fully expect Attorney Smalls to come out in a minute and say a bunch of negative things about me that are totally false," said Carman.

"I don't need to say negative things about him. Mr. Carman is a murderer," said Smalls, attorney for Santilli.

Records disclose man's alibi on night grandfather was killed New documents surrounding a man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather in Connecticut in 2013 were released.

Earlier this year, Nathan Carman appeared in court for a hearing in response to the suit filed by his aunts. The aunts hope to block Nathan Carman from inheritance money from Chakalos' estate.

Man linked to relatives' deaths seeks access to trust fund A Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money faced a CT probate judge in an effort to tap into a family trust to pay for legal expenses.

Carmen, who is representing himself in the case, spoke briefly about his mother's disappearance in court earlier this year, saying "Do we not first need to figure out, legally, whether or not my mom is considered to be deceased, what's the manner of death and by what standard of proof are we trying to determine if my...it's difficult to repeat the allegations."

The probate hearing on Thursday began at 9:30 a.m. in West Hartford.

The next hearing date has not been set yet, but they expect it sometime in October or November.

Stay with Channel 3 as more details are released.