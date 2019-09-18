(WFSB) - Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day and a number of restaurants are getting in on the action.
The website Offers.com said it rounded up a number of freebies and deals.
Applebee’s - Not all locations are participating, so be sure to call to double check. Participating locations will offer their Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.
Black Angus - Dine-in guests in the BullsEye Bar area can receive a cheeseburger (Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or the Guacamole Cheese Burger), 16 oz. draft beer and side of fries for just $12.99.
Jack in the Box - Get a free burger of your choosing with any app purchase at participating restaurants. The coupon is available for one-time use via the Jack in the Box mobile app.
McDonald’s - Buy a qualifying entree (including a Quarter Pounder with Cheese) and get a second of equal or lesser value from the eligible lineup for $1. See the options here.
MOOYAH - Those with the rewards app get a free cheeseburger with purchase of fries and a drink or shake. Customers must have the app to get the offer by close of business on Sept. 18. Not all locations are participating.
Ninety Nine Restaurants - $5.99 Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day all day in the bar and restaurant.
Red Robin - Get bottomless steak fries when you purchase a regular-sized beverage and Gourmet Cheeseburger ($5). Customers must dine in to receive the offer.
Wendy’s - Get a Dave’s Single or Double and get the second free. Dine-in and takeout only, no online orders. Plus, the Biggie Bag is $5 and includes a Bacon Double Stack, four-piece nuggets, small fries and a drink.
White Castle - Get 10 Cheesy Sliders for $6.99 for a limited time.
For more, check out Offers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.