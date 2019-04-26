HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) --An important event encouraging people to get rid of unused prescriptions and drugs is happening on Saturday.
Its National Drug Take Back Day.
Each year 6 million people misuse prescription drugs. Authorities say most of them come from a home medicine cabinet.
There are nearly 100 drop boxes throughout the state that will collect unwanted drugs.
To find a location near you, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.