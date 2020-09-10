HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s one last desperate attempt for student athletes to get high school football played this season happening on Friday.
Following a protest on Wednesday, where student athletes and coaches pushed for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to reverse its decision on canceling full-contact football, Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in.
He called for a meeting to be held between the Dept. of Public Health and the CIAC regarding a way to safely hold school sports.
Student athletes and their coaches have been vocal for the past several weeks.
Last week, the CIAC announced that football wouldn't be played this upcoming fall season.
The announcement came after the Dept. of Public Health, following national guidelines for high-risk sports, advised against playing football.
The CIAC was hoping for some sort of compromise with the DPH on a safe way to move ahead with football, but realized that wasn’t happening.
There have been discussions all summer about how to play high school football in a pandemic.
They always end with the same conclusion, with health officials saying not to do it.
“We looked at the contact that would place people close together for consecutive seconds at a time,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, executive director of the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS).
The NFHS is the group that the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health cites when it makes its recommendations for playing sports.
Football has been judged by the National Federation of High Schools as a high-risk sport.
“Football, we felt especially on the line, in tackle situations, in scrum like situations, you have a lot of bodies together in close contact, breath to breath,” Niehoff said.
There are 17 states that have ignored the NFSH's recommendations and gone ahead with fall football.
So far, with some state's three weeks into their season, there hasn't been a single case of a COVID contamination traced to playing football.
“The thermal check to make sure no temp is over 100, plus wearing masks going in and off the fields,” said Commissioner Jim Harmon, of the East Coast Semi Pro Football League.
They have 12 teams, with four in Connecticut, and have been playing football since early August.
“I haven’t been contacted by the Centers for Disease Control for any contact tracing,” Harmon said.
A large rally was held outside the State Capitol on Wednesday evening, where players, coaches, and parents expressed their concerns.
They believe the risk is minor.
