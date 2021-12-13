HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A ceremony recognized the birthday of the National Guard.
The U.S. National Guard was born on Dec. 13, 1636 as English colonial militia.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in the ceremony, which happened 1 p.m. Monday at the William A. O'Neill State Armory on Broad Street in Hartford.
Local militias were created as part of the earliest English colonization of the Americas in 1607. The first colony-wide militia was formed by Massachusetts in 1636 by merging small local militias. Several National Guard units can be traced back to that militia.
