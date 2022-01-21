WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut National Guard handed out COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment specifically for nursing homes.

The event on Friday kicked off at 10 a.m. at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks.

Gov. Lamont issues order requiring nursing home visitors to have proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test result Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday an executive order that will require all nursing homes in Connecticut to have visitors show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The Guard had 50,000 rapid test kits to give out in addition to the PPE. It had guardsmen and nursing home staff. It expected a big turnout.

"We have about 300 guardsmen that are activated around the state in support of COVID-19 around the state and every single one of those guardsmen volunteered to be apart of this response," said 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, public affairs officers, CT National Guard. "So, it really means a lot to us to be able to help the most vulnerable in our state."

According to Lamont's executive order, being fully vaccinated also means people must have had a booster shot. Those who are not vaccinated can get a test beforehand and take a rapid test at the door.

The state Department of Public Health put on the event Friday specifically for nursing homes.

The governor’s order goes into effect on Saturday.

Anyone who does not comply will denied entry into a nursing home.

The health department also held five more separate delivery missions Friday throughout the state for cities and towns, separate from the nursing-home-specific event.

About 200 nursing homes around the state were set to receive supplies on Friday.