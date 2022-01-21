WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut National Guard will be handing out COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment specifically for nursing homes.

The event on Friday kicks off at 10 a.m. at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that requires people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test to visit someone in a nursing home.

The Guard has 50,000 rapid test kits to give out in addition to the PPE. It will have guardsmen and nursing home staff. It said it is expecting a big turnout.

According to Lamont's executive order, being fully vaccinated also means people must have had a booster shot. Those who are not vaccinated can get a test beforehand and take a rapid test at the door.

The state Department of Public Health is putting on the event Friday specifically for nursing homes.

The governor’s order goes into effect on Saturday.

Anyone who does not comply will denied entry into a nursing home.

The health department also intends to hold five more separate delivery missions Friday throughout the state for cities and towns, separate from the nursing-home-specific event.