HARTFORD (WFSB) - Seventy National Guard members are based in Danbury but they will be heading out from Hartford today.
The troops will be providing medical care and have been training to assist our allies in Europe.
In the sky or on the ground. More than 7 thousand soldiers are regionally allocated across Europe and participating in operation Atlantic Resolve.
A mission where now about 70 CT based National Guard members will join to ensure security in European countries like Belgium, Poland and Romania.
These combat credible U.S. forces have been training for this mission on top of dealing with the pandemic and assisting the state.
In a statement, Governor Ned Lamont said they, "have been providing incredible support to the state throughout the covid-19 pandemic, and to have them now deploying overseas to provide medical support to our international partners shows the dedication and professionalism that they carry themselves with.”
