EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - National Guardsmen at a facility in East Lyme are being looked at for possible heat-related injuries.
According to a spokesperson, civilian ambulances were called to the Stones Ranch Military Reservation on Monday morning.
The possible heat-related injuries happened during an "officer candidate school phase 1 course." The course had been conducting a ruck march at the time.
Details are still being gathered.
However, the National Guard said there was no indication that anyone was in critical condition.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
