A West Hartford transplant survivor is asking people to support the National Marrow Donor program, so more people have a shot at life.
High school teacher Jason Sorenson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2019.
Sorenson says, despite being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, he was lucky.
He found a life-saving match for a marrow transplant.
The non-profit organization that helped Sorenson is called Be the Match.
The organization is encouraging congress to increase funding for the nation’s donor registry, to help more patients.
Sorenson and his wife, Amanda Christie-Sorenson, are also encouraging people to become donors.
“A lot of folks are turning to the registry to be able to find a match and unfortunately the chances just aren’t equivalent depending on your ethnic background,” Christie-Sorenson said. “The more people on the registry, the more chance there is that someone is going to match, the higher likelihood that someone’s life is going to be saved.”
Three thousand additional patients could have access to transplants if funding is increased.
