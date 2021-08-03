CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Communities across Connecticut participated in National Night Out on Aug. 3.
National Night Out is a police/community partnership held across the country.
In East Hartford, families and police officers got to mingle at Martin Park.
Lt. Joshua Litwin said these events send a message to criminals, "the message is that the community is strong and we’re all on the same page. All of us wants what’s best of the community. Quality of life, crime prevention. Together, we are stronger than individuals."
Julius Dennis Jr., of New Haven, was a part of a police/community basketball camp. He said he believes that camp changed lives.
Dennis stated, "I think it needs to be looked at as a unit. We need the police and we need the children. The children are the future. They will become tomorrow’s police officers."
Officers at the East Hartford Night Out wore masks, cautious of the delta variant.
At Vernon's Night Out, more than 200 packs of free school supplies were given out.
They also had a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
"Last week, we set a new monthly record. We did 51 vaccinations on Thursday night. The delta variant has given people some concern. We’ve seen an uptick since then with our COVID clinics," said Dan Wasileski, Vernon Fire Marshall.
Children enjoyed interacting with police officers, getting to see who they are behind the mask and the badge.
"It let’s us know they’re nice people, not out to harm you. Just do good and they won’t harm you," said Jaidyn Pagan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.