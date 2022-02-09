NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Still thinking about dinner plans for tonight?
If you don't like cooking, maybe this will help: it's National Pizza Day.
Connecticut likes to tout itself as having some of the best pies in the country.
People come from far and wide for New Haven style pizza.
Eyewitness News ran into a family of nine from New Jersey that stopped in the Elm City.
While everyone has their favorite, there's a new kid on the block that's making a name for itself.
Fresh ingredients, homemade cheese, and dough that comes out light and airy.
At Zeneli Pizzeria and Cucina from start to finish, a perfect pizza is on your table in just a few minutes.
“Zeneli is one of the best pizzas I’ve ever had in New Haven and I continue coming here,” said Manny Colon of New Haven.
For Manny and his friends, National Pizza Day made their lunchtime decision an easy one.
“Absolutely delicious, you have everything you need, pepperoni, cheese bread, can’t ask for anything more,” Manny said.
Zeneli set up shop on Wooster Street two and a half years ago, right alongside giants like Pepe's and Sally's.
The four brothers who run Zeneli's are already making a name for themselves.
The restaurant was recently named by Yelp and its online reviewers as one of the top 50 pizza places in the United States.
“All the products are Napoletana style are fresh. The flour is imported, the San Marzano sauce, the fresh mozzarella made by my brother, all these things together and we put our love and hands, combine very good with each other,” said Aleko Zeneli of Zeneli Pizzeria.
On a day dedicated to pizza, Wooster Street in New Haven is not a bad place to be.
"Every day is a good day for pizza, you know that.”
“Sally’s pizza, first slice I ever ate, like I don’t know 62 years ago.”
More than three billion pizzas are sold each year in the United States.
“I like the grease and the cheese, but if you got a good sauce, that tops it off, but I like the greasiness and the cheese,” said Jacalyn Jackson of New Haven. “Feels like you’re eating a pizza, I used to call it abeetz, when its dripping all over your face and your hands, with a cold beer, you know you’ve got a good pizza.”
Americans on average consume about 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.
Pepperoni is the most popular topping.
