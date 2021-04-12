(WFSB) - Sunday kicked off National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The week is celebrated every year during the second week of April and is aimed at recognizing the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community.
Departments across Connecticut have been sending in photos of their dispatchers.
Take a look here:
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 11 through April 17, 2021.
Groton, Mystic and North Stonington dispatchers Michael Gilman; Matthew Patton; Rich Foreman and Bobbette Clapsadle.
Groton, Mystic and North Stonington dispatchers Matthew Patton, Rich Foreman, Bobbette Clapsadle and Michael Gilman.
Dispatchers Desillier and Monk, Stonington police.
Avon police dispatcher Nicole L’Heureux, who is also a veteran of the Army National Guard.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Andrew Hines.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Chris Lazar.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Eric Giddiens.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Josh Wrinn.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Kevin Profit.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Matt Allan.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Mike Nealy.
Norwalk Telecommunicator Supervisor Stacey Larricia.
The week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.
