(WFSB) - Sunday kicked off National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The week is celebrated every year during the second week of April and is aimed at recognizing the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community.

Departments across Connecticut have been sending in photos of their dispatchers. Take a look here:

Channel 3 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from April 11 - April 17, 2021.

The week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

More information on the week can be found on its website here.

