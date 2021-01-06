NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Many people are wondering how a security breach was able to happen at our nation’s Capitol building.
Local security experts discussed the infrastructure in Washington D.C. and what could come next.
Last year, the Capitol Police had a budget of over $460 million to protected about two square miles. A national security expert says the breach was a failure for them.
“This shouldn’t have happened,” said Matthew Schmidt, Ph.D, University of New Haven.
The last time the U.S. Capitol was stormed was 1814 when British troops set it on fire.
Now, 200 years later, many couldn’t imagine the building being overrun.
National security expert Matt Schmidt says the U.S. Capitol Police should have been prepared regardless.
“If you look at the BLM protests that happened just a few weeks ago, they had armored vehicles out. Here they had a riot that walked up to their doors, was never a peaceful protest, and they were completely unprepared for it,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt says after 911 security measures were put in place like closing exits, using metal detectors, and renovating an underground emergency shelter. He says the Capitol Police are also equipped like any other force but trained to handle special circumstances like attacks from foreign adversaries or riots.
“It could’ve been much more aggressive,” said Lt. Paul Vance, Retired Connecticut State Police.
Retired Lt. J. Paul Vance says he believe Capitol Police handled the situation the best they could to protect everyone.
“I think what they wanted to do, trying to do, was keep the aggressive part of the protesters under control using the least amount of force possible,” Lt. Vance said.
Lt. Vance says after today, police will need to reexamine their pans for this month’s inauguration.
“This is very bad optics in terms of national security,” Schmidt said.
The D.C., Maryland, and Virginia National Guard have been deployed to assist at the Capitol.
