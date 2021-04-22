KENT, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down in Kent on Wednesday afternoon.
The NWS crew was dispatched to the Litchfield County town of Kent on Thursday to look at the damage left behind from Wednesday's storms.
After NWS crews surveyed the damage, they said an EF-0 tornado touched down at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday. Its winds peaked at 85 mph.
A storm started rolling through Litchfield County area around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
That's when a tornado warning was issued for Litchfield County, later expiring at 3:15 p.m.
According to the report from the NWS, the tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge and moved east into south Kent.
During the storm, trees and branches came down, but were quickly cleared by Department of Public Works crews.
According to NWS data, the Route 7 corridor was hit particularly hard.
Its said damage was sporadic along its path, mostly bringing down tree limbs, but it did say there were some hardwood trees that snapped or uprooted.
Damage reports came in from Kent, Cornwall, Falls Village, Sharon and Winsted.
Power was also knocked out to a number of customers.
“The cell phones started screaming that there was a tornado warning and the sky was extremely dark and we ran to shut all the overhead doors of the building. My husband went back into the shop and I was in the office and I heard a giant crunch and a tent that we had came up into the fence," said Anna Koulouris, owner of Bulls Bridge Body Shop.
Other parts of the state also dealt with severe thunderstorms from the system.
RELATED: Strong storms bring down trees, power lines
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the storms' aftermath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.